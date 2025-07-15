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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
G Perico
0:00
-1:11:37

G Perico

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G Perico joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss growing up in LA, the difference in gang activity in the '90s vs. now, music vs. hustling, advice he got from A$AP Yams and Nipsey Hussle, gambling with his life, his favorite LA albums, Birria Mac & Cheese, and much more.

00:00 Intro

1:24 Birria Mac & Cheese

7:34 Favorite Taco Shop

9:44 Where his name came from

10:15 Commas with DJ Drama

11:34 Writing process

12:44 Recording with Nipsey Hussle

17:44 Evolution of G Perico

19:53 G Shit era

22:13 Bussin’

23:23 G before the rapping

25:15 Music around the house

28:15 Upbringing

30:30 Violence in the ‘90s

32:00 Gang activity then vs. now

34:40 Music vs. Hustling

36:00 Starting rapping

38:00 Advice from A$AP Yams

39:16 Early rap heroes

42:15 Navigating the industry early on

45:19 Thinking he’d be dead by 20

47:06 Gambling with his life

49:12 This is a blue t-shirt

51:21 Entrepreneurial sense

54:18 Writing movie scripts

55:19 Unpopular Truth

57:31 5 Favorite LA Albums

58:29 Who He’s Listening To Now

59:20 Unexpected Artist He Likes

58:46 What Celebrity has the best hair?

59:25 Describe His Music In One Word

59:30 Dream Collab

59:33 Favorite Sample

1:01:28 Book, Movie & Album Recommendations

1:02:10 Favorite Spanish Word

1:02:15 Favorite Freeway

1:02:20 Most LA Thing About Him

1:02:53 Advice for the next generation

1:04:11 Money & Music

1:05:40 Signing to Roc Nation

1:12:20 Music vs. Business

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )

Sponsored by Pro Club: https://shopproclub.com/

Get Jeff Weiss' book 'Waiting for Britney Spears': https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374606145/waitingforbritneyspears/

Edited by Will Hagle

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