G Perico joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss growing up in LA, the difference in gang activity in the '90s vs. now, music vs. hustling, advice he got from A$AP Yams and Nipsey Hussle, gambling with his life, his favorite LA albums, Birria Mac & Cheese, and much more.
00:00 Intro
1:24 Birria Mac & Cheese
7:34 Favorite Taco Shop
9:44 Where his name came from
10:15 Commas with DJ Drama
11:34 Writing process
12:44 Recording with Nipsey Hussle
17:44 Evolution of G Perico
19:53 G Shit era
22:13 Bussin’
23:23 G before the rapping
25:15 Music around the house
28:15 Upbringing
30:30 Violence in the ‘90s
32:00 Gang activity then vs. now
34:40 Music vs. Hustling
36:00 Starting rapping
38:00 Advice from A$AP Yams
39:16 Early rap heroes
42:15 Navigating the industry early on
45:19 Thinking he’d be dead by 20
47:06 Gambling with his life
49:12 This is a blue t-shirt
51:21 Entrepreneurial sense
54:18 Writing movie scripts
55:19 Unpopular Truth
57:31 5 Favorite LA Albums
58:29 Who He’s Listening To Now
59:20 Unexpected Artist He Likes
58:46 What Celebrity has the best hair?
59:25 Describe His Music In One Word
59:30 Dream Collab
59:33 Favorite Sample
1:01:28 Book, Movie & Album Recommendations
1:02:10 Favorite Spanish Word
1:02:15 Favorite Freeway
1:02:20 Most LA Thing About Him
1:02:53 Advice for the next generation
1:04:11 Money & Music
1:05:40 Signing to Roc Nation
1:12:20 Music vs. Business
Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )
Sponsored by Pro Club: https://shopproclub.com/
Get Jeff Weiss' book 'Waiting for Britney Spears': https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374606145/waitingforbritneyspears/
Edited by Will Hagle