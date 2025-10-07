Heembeezy sits down with Jeff Weiss & Free at Pro Club in LA to reflect on his journey from Hawthorne & the Inland Empire to music stardom. He opens up about the joys and challenges of fatherhood, his time behind bars, and how bad legal advice almost derailed his career. He also speaks on his viral hits "Face No Book" and "Floccer," how he navigates online controversy, and how he balances his newfound fame.
This is one of the most personal and revealing interviews yet from a rising star in West Coast rap.
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00:00 Intro
00:30 Fatherhood
4:30 Growing up in L.A. & Inland Empire
6:00 Producing & Rapping
7:30 Early influences: T-Pain, Plies, Alicia Keys
9:00 Learning production
10:00 Basketball dreams and competitiveness
11:30 Finding discipline in music
14:00 Jail
21:00 Life after jail
23:00 “Floccer” and “Face No Book”
25:00 Going viral
26:00 Touring and global fanbase
27:30 Origins of his biggest songs
29:00 Controversy & Internet Hate
31:00 Algorithm drama
33:00 Staying humble
34:00 Final thoughts
Shout out to https://www.shopproclub.com for hosting the show!
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