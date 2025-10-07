Heembeezy sits down with Jeff Weiss & Free at Pro Club in LA to reflect on his journey from Hawthorne & the Inland Empire to music stardom. He opens up about the joys and challenges of fatherhood, his time behind bars, and how bad legal advice almost derailed his career. He also speaks on his viral hits "Face No Book" and "Floccer," how he navigates online controversy, and how he balances his newfound fame.

This is one of the most personal and revealing interviews yet from a rising star in West Coast rap.

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00:00 Intro

00:30 Fatherhood

4:30 Growing up in L.A. & Inland Empire

6:00 Producing & Rapping

7:30 Early influences: T-Pain, Plies, Alicia Keys

9:00 Learning production

10:00 Basketball dreams and competitiveness

11:30 Finding discipline in music

14:00 Jail

21:00 Life after jail

23:00 “Floccer” and “Face No Book”

25:00 Going viral

26:00 Touring and global fanbase

27:30 Origins of his biggest songs

29:00 Controversy & Internet Hate

31:00 Algorithm drama

33:00 Staying humble

34:00 Final thoughts

Shout out to https://www.shopproclub.com for hosting the show!

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