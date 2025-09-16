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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Jay Worthy
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-1:06:02

Jay Worthy

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Jay Worthy joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Pro Club in LA to talk about working with George Clinton, keeping the funk alive, meeting Kendrick Lamar and performing at the Pop Out, what makes Compton's music so special, and much more.00:00 Intro00:30 George Clinton 14:08 When he started rapping16:40 Project Blowed19:00 Rap Fandom20:19 Moving to LA23:58 Meeting Kendrick24:38 Compton & Eazy-E27:30 The Pop Out35:50 New Music 39:00 Griselda41:30 Alchemist Advice44:00 Meeting Yams46:00 Collaboration48:09 Suge Knight50:00 Signing to a label52:00 Starting his own label 53:33 Unpopular Truth 55:20 Lightning RoundShout out to http://shopproclub.com for sponsoring the show!

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