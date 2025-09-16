Jay Worthy joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Pro Club in LA to talk about working with George Clinton, keeping the funk alive, meeting Kendrick Lamar and performing at the Pop Out, what makes Compton's music so special, and much more.00:00 Intro00:30 George Clinton 14:08 When he started rapping16:40 Project Blowed19:00 Rap Fandom20:19 Moving to LA23:58 Meeting Kendrick24:38 Compton & Eazy-E27:30 The Pop Out35:50 New Music 39:00 Griselda41:30 Alchemist Advice44:00 Meeting Yams46:00 Collaboration48:09 Suge Knight50:00 Signing to a label52:00 Starting his own label 53:33 Unpopular Truth 55:20 Lightning RoundShout out to http://shopproclub.com for sponsoring the show!
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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