Lefty Gunplay joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA on the day his new album 'Can't Get Right' dropped.
He talks about his journey from incarceration to musical acclaim, detailing how he found purpose in rap, overcame personal demons, and is now committed to giving back to his community. He shares stories about working with Kendrick Lamar on "TV Off," rebranding from "Lefty Gunplay" to just "Lefty," his surprising love for Taylor Swift, and much more.
00:00 Intro
00:10 Can't Get Right
1:19 Loving Rap
4:55 Upbringing
6:38 Origin of Lefty Gunplay
7:37 Being famous
9:26 Working with Kendrick on 'TV Off'
12:10 Music he grew up on
16:34 Changing his lifestyle
17:41 Reading books
18:25 What surprised him getting out of jail
20:51 Fatherhood
23:45 Wanting to make a difference
27:00 Singing like Jeremih
28:16 Vulnerability in his music
36:37 Navigating the industry
40:56 Lefty's Unpopular Truth
41:58 Jeff's Book
43:42 Women
46:43 Drakeo tribute show
48:36 Breakthrough moment
50:28 What he's listening to now
52:00 New music & LA
1:00:08 Lefty's future
Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )
Sponsored by Pro Club
Produced/edited by Will Hagle