Lefty Gunplay joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA on the day his new album 'Can't Get Right' dropped.

He talks about his journey from incarceration to musical acclaim, detailing how he found purpose in rap, overcame personal demons, and is now committed to giving back to his community. He shares stories about working with Kendrick Lamar on "TV Off," rebranding from "Lefty Gunplay" to just "Lefty," his surprising love for Taylor Swift, and much more.

00:00 Intro

00:10 Can't Get Right

1:19 Loving Rap

4:55 Upbringing

6:38 Origin of Lefty Gunplay

7:37 Being famous

9:26 Working with Kendrick on 'TV Off'

12:10 Music he grew up on

16:34 Changing his lifestyle

17:41 Reading books

18:25 What surprised him getting out of jail

20:51 Fatherhood

23:45 Wanting to make a difference

27:00 Singing like Jeremih

28:16 Vulnerability in his music

36:37 Navigating the industry

40:56 Lefty's Unpopular Truth

41:58 Jeff's Book

43:42 Women

46:43 Drakeo tribute show

48:36 Breakthrough moment

50:28 What he's listening to now

52:00 New music & LA

1:00:08 Lefty's future

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )

Sponsored by Pro Club

Produced/edited by Will Hagle