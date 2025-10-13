Legendary Freestyle Fellowship MC Myka 9 joins Jeff Weiss & Rosecrans Vic at Gold Diggers in LA. Myka reflects on the early days of L.A. hip-hop, sharing stories about Eazy-E, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, meeting Run D.M.C. at Wendy's, and more. From battling at Uncle Jamm's Army parties to rhyming at Radiotron & the Good Life Café scene that birthed Project Blowed, Myka 9 has been around since the genesis and has an interesting perspective on the way local music has evolved. He also shares his thoughts on spirituality, jazz mentorship, and how freestyling became a philosophy as well as a creative approach. Whether you're already tapped into L.A. hip-hop history or not, this episode is full of gems from the past and present. 👉 Don't forget to like, comment & subscribe for more exclusive interviews. 00:00 Intro00:50 Seventh Seal2:23 Introducing melody to rap3:34 Arista Records & Creative Freedom5:30 Early L.A. venues & upbringing10:00 Elements of hip-hop11:30 Freestyling13:00 Jazz mentorship13:55 The next generation of MCs15:30 Run DMC story18:40 Meeting the Beastie Boys22:30 When Hip-Hop was a secret society25:00 N.W.A. & Bone Thugs31:30 Good Life & Project Blowed36:00 Freestyle Fellowship41:00 L.A.'s next wave43:00 Spirituality48:00 Importance of Community50:00 Modern Rap & Innovation, Art vs. Commerce54:00 Advice for Aspiring Rappers56:00 New projects & upcoming music57:00 Final reflectionsShout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes