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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Myka 9 & Blu on 'God Takes Care of Babies & Fools'
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-22:38

Myka 9 & Blu on 'God Takes Care of Babies & Fools'

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Myka 9 & Blu sit down together with Jeff Weiss and Rosecrans Vic at Gold Diggers in LA to break down their new collaborative album 'God Takes Care of Babies & Fools.'

Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!

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