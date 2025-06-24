Nino Paid joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss how growing up in Landover, MD shaped his sound. His songs like “Pain & Possibilities,” “Money Problems,” and “Joey Story” are known for being raw and emotional, and Nino Paid opens up in this interview about his foster care experience, his love life, fatherhood and more. He also shares a shocking unpopular truth about BBLs.
00:00 Intro
00:29 Growing Up in Landover
4:00 Family environment
5:20 Advice from his father
6:00 First performance in 3rd grade
6:50 Foster care experience
9:20 Honesty in music
12:30 Pain & Possibilities
16:30 Money Problems
18:50 Fame and success
20:17 DMV Music
22:05 Eminem
23:29 Play this at my funeral
23:51 Joey Story
24:04 Latin music
24:29 Unpopular Truth
25:34 BBLs
30:40 Love life
32:10 Atlanta
32:35 Writing while locked up
33:30 Cap, Ronny & Webby
35:18 Baltimore
36:10 Signing to a label
36:50 Goals for the future
37:45 What he wants people to take from his music
Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )
Sponsored by Pro Club: https://shopproclub.com/
Get Jeff Weiss' book 'Waiting for Britney Spears': https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374606145/waitingforbritneyspears/
Edited by Will Hagle
#ninopaid #dmv #la #music #podcast #interview