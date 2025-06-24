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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Nino Paid
0:00
-39:00

Nino Paid

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Nino Paid joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss how growing up in Landover, MD shaped his sound. His songs like “Pain & Possibilities,” “Money Problems,” and “Joey Story” are known for being raw and emotional, and Nino Paid opens up in this interview about his foster care experience, his love life, fatherhood and more. He also shares a shocking unpopular truth about BBLs.

00:00 Intro

00:29 Growing Up in Landover

4:00 Family environment

5:20 Advice from his father

6:00 First performance in 3rd grade 

6:50 Foster care experience

9:20 Honesty in music

12:30 Pain & Possibilities

16:30 Money Problems

18:50 Fame and success

20:17 DMV Music

22:05 Eminem

23:29 Play this at my funeral

23:51 Joey Story

24:04 Latin music

24:29 Unpopular Truth

25:34 BBLs

30:40 Love life

32:10 Atlanta

32:35 Writing while locked up

33:30 Cap, Ronny & Webby

35:18 Baltimore

36:10 Signing to a label

36:50 Goals for the future

37:45 What he wants people to take from his music

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast  ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder  )

Sponsored by Pro Club: https://shopproclub.com/

Get Jeff Weiss' book 'Waiting for Britney Spears': https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374606145/waitingforbritneyspears/

Edited by Will Hagle

#ninopaid #dmv #la #music #podcast #interview

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