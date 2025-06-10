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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Ohgeesy
0:00
-54:53

Ohgeesy

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Ohgeesy joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA. He talks about growing up in East Hollywood, graffiti, the influence Shoreline Mafia had on a new generation in LA, and his plans for the future with both Shoreline and his solo career.00:00 Paid N Full00:40 Shoreline vs. Solo Projects2:30 Upbringing3:43 Graffiti 6:00 Getting into music7:20 Musty8:20 Shoreline Mafia formation10:50 Geekaleek11:15 Meditation13:11 Business15:55 Inspirations17:15 Parenthood18:30 Writing19:30 Three Six Mafia20:55 Shoreline in 201726:28 New Ohgeesy album28:20 Coachella29:13 Fame30:50 Shoreline debut album32:28 Shoreline reunion35:27 Name Ohgeesy37:55 Who he’d make music with39:57 Mexican background45:15 Who he’s listening to now47:42 Advice for young artistsHosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )Sponsored by Pro ClubProduced/edited by Will Hagle

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