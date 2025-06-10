Ohgeesy joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA. He talks about growing up in East Hollywood, graffiti, the influence Shoreline Mafia had on a new generation in LA, and his plans for the future with both Shoreline and his solo career.00:00 Paid N Full00:40 Shoreline vs. Solo Projects2:30 Upbringing3:43 Graffiti 6:00 Getting into music7:20 Musty8:20 Shoreline Mafia formation10:50 Geekaleek11:15 Meditation13:11 Business15:55 Inspirations17:15 Parenthood18:30 Writing19:30 Three Six Mafia20:55 Shoreline in 201726:28 New Ohgeesy album28:20 Coachella29:13 Fame30:50 Shoreline debut album32:28 Shoreline reunion35:27 Name Ohgeesy37:55 Who he’d make music with39:57 Mexican background45:15 Who he’s listening to now47:42 Advice for young artistsHosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )Sponsored by Pro ClubProduced/edited by Will Hagle
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes