OT The Real sits down with Jeff Weiss & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to share his story. He grew up in Massachusetts and moved to Philadelphia: a city that will “eat you alive” if you don’t respect it. He’s been in and out of jail, where he learned life lessons and honed his freestyle and writing skills. He talks about working with Benny the Butcher, filming in Kensington before Skrilla made it popular, sampling Billie Eilish, being a white rapper, and much more.00:00 1:31 Upbringing4:00 Early music influences 5:40 Moving to Philly10:30 Early Influences15:00 Music taking off18:05 Jail24:20 What he started writing about26:15 Being a white rapper27:30 What people get wrong about Philly29:05 25 Soldiers Freestyle31:25 Becoming an actor37:35 How his perspective & style has changed40:20 Sampling Billie Eilish 41:05 Career Trajectory43:10 The Modern World45:40 Getting out & going back into jail54:20 How he approaches Music59:50 Karma1:00:45 Unpopular Truth1:02:30 Advice for the kids1:04:55 How he’d like to be rememberedShout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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