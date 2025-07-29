This week on The Truth Hurts Jeff & Free are joined by the Sultan of Slaps himself: P-Lo. He tells us why he thinks podcasts have ruined humanity. Everybody's just looking for an exploitative sound bite to proliferate via algorithms. But P-Lo still ends up dropping unpopular truth after unpopular truth about the Bay and beyond. There's substance behind his hot takes.

Also: plenty of stories about working with legends like E-40, Too $hort, Dr. Dre, what it was like when HBK and Iamsu! blew up, convincing Swaggy P to come to the Warriors, and why you should always live your life like Lil B is watching.

00:00 Training for the SF marathon

3:06 Master P

4:15 Early Bay Area Inspiration

7:42 Family background

15:56 First song on the radio

17:33 Learning independent hustle from the Bay

20:53 The Pack & Larry June

22:34 Lil B & Bieber

23:56 Hyphy

26:13 Mac Dre’s death

27:30 Starting producing

30:30 Early producer/rapper career

40:12 Iamsu! And HBK blowing up

46:12 For the Soil & Representing the Bay

48:37 Getting the Key to the City

51:06 How podcasts ruined humanity

55:46 Lightning Round

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Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )

Sponsored by Pro Club https://shopproclub.com/

Edited by Will Hagle