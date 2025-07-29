This week on The Truth Hurts Jeff & Free are joined by the Sultan of Slaps himself: P-Lo. He tells us why he thinks podcasts have ruined humanity. Everybody's just looking for an exploitative sound bite to proliferate via algorithms. But P-Lo still ends up dropping unpopular truth after unpopular truth about the Bay and beyond. There's substance behind his hot takes.
Also: plenty of stories about working with legends like E-40, Too $hort, Dr. Dre, what it was like when HBK and Iamsu! blew up, convincing Swaggy P to come to the Warriors, and why you should always live your life like Lil B is watching.
00:00 Training for the SF marathon
3:06 Master P
4:15 Early Bay Area Inspiration
7:42 Family background
15:56 First song on the radio
17:33 Learning independent hustle from the Bay
20:53 The Pack & Larry June
22:34 Lil B & Bieber
23:56 Hyphy
26:13 Mac Dre’s death
27:30 Starting producing
30:30 Early producer/rapper career
40:12 Iamsu! And HBK blowing up
46:12 For the Soil & Representing the Bay
48:37 Getting the Key to the City
51:06 How podcasts ruined humanity
55:46 Lightning Round
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Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )
Sponsored by Pro Club https://shopproclub.com/
Edited by Will Hagle