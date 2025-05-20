Ralfy the Plug joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA. He talks about he and his brother Drakeo's upbringing in LA, from jerk music to skateboarding and early recording. He also touches on the Stinc Team's influence, from "Mr. Get Dough" to Tyler the Creator's "THAT GUY" and beyond.
00:00 Intro
00:30 03 Greedo
1:40 Kenny Beats Studio
3:05 Producers vs. Rappers
7:35 Early recording
9:18 Influences
10:35 2 Greedy origins
11:30 Family
11:56 Jerkin
12:52 Skateboarding
13:30 Jail
18:00 Stinc Team origins
26:45 LA upbringing
28:30 “Mr. Get Dough”
31:30 Experiencing Popularity
33:22 Business
40:01 Influence on fan base
42:06 Lingo
43:14 Drake vs. Kendrick
44:40 Using lyrics in court
48:00 Lyrical rappers vs. clout rappers
52:06 How Drakeo would have felt about current events
53:12 Musical output
55:29 Love Live Tribute songs
59:30 Jail
1:00:34 Tyler the Creator
1:03:50 Unreleased Drakeo music
1:11:45 Running a label
1:17:37 What he’s listening to now
1:18:30 Abbott Elementary mentioning Drakeo
1:19:40 Stinc Team influence
1:20:22 The Truth
Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )
Sponsored by Pro Club
Produced/edited by Will Hagle