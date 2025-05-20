POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Ralfy the Plug
0:00
-1:23:10

Ralfy the Plug

POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

Ralfy the Plug joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA. He talks about he and his brother Drakeo's upbringing in LA, from jerk music to skateboarding and early recording. He also touches on the Stinc Team's influence, from "Mr. Get Dough" to Tyler the Creator's "THAT GUY" and beyond.

00:00 Intro

00:30 03 Greedo

1:40 Kenny Beats Studio

3:05 Producers vs. Rappers

7:35 Early recording

9:18 Influences

10:35 2 Greedy origins

11:30 Family

11:56 Jerkin

12:52 Skateboarding 

13:30 Jail

18:00 Stinc Team origins

26:45 LA upbringing

28:30 “Mr. Get Dough”

31:30 Experiencing Popularity 

33:22 Business

40:01 Influence on fan base

42:06 Lingo

43:14 Drake vs. Kendrick

44:40 Using lyrics in court

48:00 Lyrical rappers vs. clout rappers

52:06 How Drakeo would have felt about current events

53:12 Musical output

55:29 Love Live Tribute songs

59:30 Jail

1:00:34 Tyler the Creator

1:03:50 Unreleased Drakeo music

1:11:45 Running a label

1:17:37 What he’s listening to now

1:18:30 Abbott Elementary mentioning Drakeo

1:19:40 Stinc Team influence

1:20:22 The Truth

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast  ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder  )

Sponsored by Pro Club

Produced/edited by Will Hagle

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture