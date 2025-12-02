Legendary MC Ras Kass joins The Truth Hurts podcast for a deep, funny & revealing interview about his life and career. He breaks down the history of West Coast hip-hop as only an LA legend can: with plentiful stories about encounters with Digital Underground, Tupac, Coolio, and Rick Rubin’s Rolls Royce. He opens up about his relationship with his LAPD officer father, delves into the creation of classic songs like “Remain Anonymous” and “Nature Of The Threat," and drops truth after truth about the state of hip-hop and society. Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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