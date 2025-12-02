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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Ras Kass
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-1:44:31

Ras Kass

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Legendary MC Ras Kass joins The Truth Hurts podcast for a deep, funny & revealing interview about his life and career. He breaks down the history of West Coast hip-hop as only an LA legend can: with plentiful stories about encounters with Digital Underground, Tupac, Coolio, and Rick Rubin’s Rolls Royce. He opens up about his relationship with his LAPD officer father, delves into the creation of classic songs like “Remain Anonymous” and “Nature Of The Threat," and drops truth after truth about the state of hip-hop and society. Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!

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