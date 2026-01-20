RXKNephew doesn't believe in dinosaurs. He has a lot of thoughts about cats, fatherhood, and John Fetterman. In this episode of The Truth Hurts, RXKNephew sits down with Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA for a wide-ranging conversation that covers his life, career, and unpopular truths.
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00:00 Max B
5:50 New York Rappers
7:30 Meeting Your Heroes
9:20 Drugs
10:10 Yeezy Boots
12:00 Favorite Cities
17:00 Cats
21:08 Prison & Fake Rappers
24:20 Streamers
25:30 Kanye
26:24 Parenting
29:22 Slitherman
31:00 God & Dinosaurs
34:00 Gangs
35:00 Bakersfield & Free
42:08 Drakeo
43:35 Feeling Happy
44:38 State of America today
45:50 Conspiracies and Epstein
50:00 Other rappers
52:00 Playing real instruments
54:30 Drinking
58:00 John Fetterman
1:01:00 Britney Spears
1:01:35 Everybody trying to go viral
1:04:40 Making music
Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!