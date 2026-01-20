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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
RXKNephew
0:00
-1:10:42

RXKNephew

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RXKNephew doesn't believe in dinosaurs. He has a lot of thoughts about cats, fatherhood, and John Fetterman. In this episode of The Truth Hurts, RXKNephew sits down with Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA for a wide-ranging conversation that covers his life, career, and unpopular truths.

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00:00 Max B

5:50 New York Rappers

7:30 Meeting Your Heroes

9:20 Drugs

10:10 Yeezy Boots

12:00 Favorite Cities

17:00 Cats

21:08 Prison & Fake Rappers

24:20 Streamers

25:30 Kanye

26:24 Parenting

29:22 Slitherman

31:00 God & Dinosaurs

34:00 Gangs

35:00 Bakersfield & Free

42:08 Drakeo

43:35 Feeling Happy

44:38 State of America today

45:50 Conspiracies and Epstein

50:00 Other rappers

52:00 Playing real instruments

54:30 Drinking

58:00 John Fetterman

1:01:00 Britney Spears

1:01:35 Everybody trying to go viral

1:04:40 Making music

Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!

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