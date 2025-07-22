Skrilla ( @paymeskrilla ) joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA. He talks about growing up in Kensington, AKA Zombieland: a neighborhood where it is, infamously, regular but not normal. Skrilla is the self-proclaimed face of Zombieland, cultivating hits from the depths of the underworld and unleashing them to galvanize the next generation of Philly's sound. His eccentric personality, Mexican heritage, and affiliation with the religion Santeria make him a compelling character with a unique perspective that cuts through in his songs. He got started listening to Meek Mill and Lil Wayne and searching for Tyler, the Creator Type Beats, but Skrilla doesn't sound like any of those artists and no one else could possibly sound like him. He also tells the story of how he was selling drugs while breaking high school cross-country records, which is pretty impressive.

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00:00 Intro

00:30 Growing up in Kensington

2:00 Upbringing

5:37 Mexican heritage

7:42 First favorite rappers

11:22 Music influences

13:06 Early recordings

14:23 Dual life: sports & streets

16:18 Santeria

16:28 Underworld album

25:44 Meaning behind his music

27:46 Philly identity

32:21 Relationships, fame

37:20 Kensington’s influence

42:17 Lightning Round

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )

Sponsored by Pro Club https://shopproclub.com/

Edited by Will Hagle