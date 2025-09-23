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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
THE TRUTH about Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls, Coachella 2026 Lineup, D4vd & More
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THE TRUTH about Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls, Coachella 2026 Lineup, D4vd & More

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The Truth Hurts hosts are back together after summer break to catch up on the latest music news. They meet at Gold Diggers in LA to discuss the Coachella 2026 lineup, Justin Bieber's 'Swag Era,' Young Thug's leaked jail calls, the D4vd case, Charlie Kirk's assassination, Jimmy Kimmel's suspension & all the important stuff. Including: Is Sabrina Carpenter really that horny?

00:00 Intro & Gold Diggers Memories

2:00 Summer Recap

5:40 Jeff’s Book Tour

9:00 Coachella 2025 Lineup & Bieber’s Swag Era

13:25 Sabrina Carpenter

18:00 Young Thug Jail Call Leaks & YSL Fallout

29:00 The D4VD Case

36:20 Charlie Kirk Assassination & Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

43:30 Life updates

Thanks to Gold Diggers for sponsoring the show!

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