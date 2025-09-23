THE TRUTH about Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls, Coachella 2026 Lineup, D4vd & More

The Truth Hurts hosts are back together after summer break to catch up on the latest music news. They meet at Gold Diggers in LA to discuss the Coachella 2026 lineup, Justin Bieber's 'Swag Era,' Young Thug's leaked jail calls, the D4vd case, Charlie Kirk's assassination, Jimmy Kimmel's suspension & all the important stuff. Including: Is Sabrina Carpenter really that horny?
00:00 Intro & Gold Diggers Memories
2:00 Summer Recap
5:40 Jeff’s Book Tour
9:00 Coachella 2025 Lineup & Bieber’s Swag Era
13:25 Sabrina Carpenter
18:00 Young Thug Jail Call Leaks & YSL Fallout
29:00 The D4VD Case
36:20 Charlie Kirk Assassination & Jimmy Kimmel Suspension
43:30 Life updates
Thanks to Gold Diggers for sponsoring the show!