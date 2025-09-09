Tommy Gunz joins Jeff Weiss and Free at Pro Club in LA for three Modelos to talk about his life, music, and newfound success. Tommy talks like he raps, and gives unfiltered insights into what it was like growing up in Tulare and Pixley, surviving juvie & jail, having a kid as a teenager and moving to LA as his new music career takes off. 👉 Don't forget to comment & follow for more exclusive interviews. 00:00 Intro1:14 Upbringing8:28 Tulare to Pixley10:37 His parents12:30 ICE raids13:30 Mexican identity14:19 Going to juvie 17:15 Having a kid17:38 What he’s listening to 19:15 Smoking weed19:40 Jail25:35 Starting rapping27:10 Influences28:33 Career taking off so fast29:21 Suga Free32:57 Authenticity33:22 Moving to LA34:42 Signing to a label37:50 Drakeo40:10 What’s misunderstood about him44:20 His Unpopular Truth47:17 Lightning RoundShout out to http://shopproclub.com for sponsoring the show!#TommyGunz #Interview #HipHop #Rap #LA #POW
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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