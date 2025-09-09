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POW MAG

POW MAG
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Tommy Gunz
0:00
-1:02:54

Tommy Gunz

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POW MAG

Tommy Gunz joins Jeff Weiss and Free at Pro Club in LA for three Modelos to talk about his life, music, and newfound success. Tommy talks like he raps, and gives unfiltered insights into what it was like growing up in Tulare and Pixley, surviving juvie & jail, having a kid as a teenager and moving to LA as his new music career takes off. 👉 Don't forget to comment & follow for more exclusive interviews. 00:00 Intro1:14 Upbringing8:28 Tulare to Pixley10:37 His parents12:30 ICE raids13:30 Mexican identity14:19 Going to juvie 17:15 Having a kid17:38 What he’s listening to 19:15 Smoking weed19:40 Jail25:35 Starting rapping27:10 Influences28:33 Career taking off so fast29:21 Suga Free32:57 Authenticity33:22 Moving to LA34:42 Signing to a label37:50 Drakeo40:10 What’s misunderstood about him44:20 His Unpopular Truth47:17 Lightning RoundShout out to http://shopproclub.com for sponsoring the show!#TommyGunz #Interview #HipHop #Rap #LA #POW

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