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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Wallie the Sensei on "03 Flow," Boosie, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott & Future
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Wallie the Sensei on "03 Flow," Boosie, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott & Future

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Wallie the Sensei joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Gold Diggers in LA to talk about his journey from singing in church to dropping “03 Flow” and beyond. He tells the stories of meeting and working with Travis Scott and Future, plus Kendrick Lamar and other Compton legends. With reflections on how Boosie inspired him to stay authentic, the balance between ambition & gratitude and how melody enhances music, this interview reveals Wallie's unique approach to his artistic career.00:00 Bow Wow & Lil Romeo1:59 Lil Boosie Inspiration4:17 Growing up in Compton and moving around L.A.8:05 Finding home outside California9:14 How Compton How Compton shaped him10:20 Starting music14:49 Going to jail and learning from it15:53 Scandalous and 03 Flow21:25 Future & Travis Scott27:39 What Kendrick Lamar Taught Him34:46 Creative process in the studio36:39 Melodic influences38:26 Industry success40:55 Balancing gratitude and ambition43:29 Next albumShout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!

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