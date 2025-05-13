We Know The Truth

Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free hate podcasts, so they started one.
In the inaugural episode of The Truth Hurts, the three hosts share stories about how local LA rappers like Drakeo the Ruler and 03 Greedo led them to be close friends & collaborators. They also debate important topics like Diddy vs. Suge Knight, Bhad Bhabie vs. Alabama Barker, and Justin Bieber vs. Justin Timberlake.
Each of the hosts also share their Unpopular Truths and their Top 5 Rappers of all time.
00:00 Intro
00:34 Diddy, Player Hating, Suge Knight
5:07 Game stories
8:31 Free intro
9:45 How Free met Drakeo the Ruler
14:31 Being a female from Bakersfield in the industry
16:50 Rosecrans Vic intro
27:40 Jeff Weiss intro
32:00 Justin Bieber
34:20 Jeff’s Unpopular Truth: Gatekeepers were good
35:56 Bhad Bhabie vs. Alabama Barker
43:21 Free’s Unpopular Truth
46:50 Vic’s Unpopular Truth
48:54 Free’s Top 5
54:11 Vic’s Top 5
1:06:57 Jeff’s Top 5
Sponsored by Pro Club
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Produced/edited by Will Hagle