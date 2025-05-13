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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
We Know The Truth
0:00
-1:20:12

We Know The Truth

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Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free hate podcasts, so they started one. 

In the inaugural episode of The Truth Hurts, the three hosts share stories about how local LA rappers like Drakeo the Ruler and 03 Greedo led them to be close friends & collaborators. They also debate important topics like Diddy vs. Suge Knight, Bhad Bhabie vs. Alabama Barker, and Justin Bieber vs. Justin Timberlake. 

Each of the hosts also share their Unpopular Truths and their Top 5 Rappers of all time.

00:00 Intro

00:34 Diddy, Player Hating, Suge Knight

5:07 Game stories

8:31 Free intro

9:45 How Free met Drakeo the Ruler

14:31 Being a female from Bakersfield in the industry 

16:50 Rosecrans Vic intro

27:40 Jeff Weiss intro

32:00 Justin Bieber

34:20 Jeff’s Unpopular Truth: Gatekeepers were good

35:56 Bhad Bhabie vs. Alabama Barker

43:21 Free’s Unpopular Truth

46:50 Vic’s Unpopular Truth

48:54 Free’s Top 5

54:11 Vic’s Top 5

1:06:57 Jeff’s Top 5

Sponsored by ⁠Pro Club⁠

📲 FOLLOW 📲

⁠The Truth Hurts on IG⁠

⁠Jeff Weiss⁠

⁠Rosecrans Vic⁠

⁠Free⁠

Produced/edited by Will Hagle

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