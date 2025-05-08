Welcome to The Truth Hurts

The Truth Hurts is a new podcast on the POW network. Hosts Jeff Weiss (POW), Rosecrans Vic (Brown Bag, Power 106) & Free (FreeWorldOrder) sit down with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest & music-first perspective.

The Truth Hurts is the antithesis of clout-chasing gossip podcasts that purport to cover hip-hop, but only serve to cause drama and demonization. It's a West Coast-centric show featuring journalists who've been embedded for years in the local scene, but it covers topics and personalities from the broader American culture.

New episodes drop every week -- follow The Truth Hurts now so you don't miss anything.

Sponsored by Pro Club.