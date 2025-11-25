YUNGMORPHEUS tells his story of growing up in Miami, moving to Boston for college and later New York to hone his craft. He recounts his days in breaking battles, highlighting Jadakiss, Common and Sean Price as some of the best dancing rappers. He, Jeff, and Free get into deep conversations about The Matrix, AI art, the nature of parasocial relationships, and much more.
00:00 Breaking
4:28 Unpopular Gym Truths
9:03 Musical influences
13:18 Growing up in Miami
16:28 College in Boston
20:18 Best dancing rappers
23:58 Moving to New York
35:29 YUNGMORPHEUS
40:29 AI Art
46:36 Next generation
53:10 Artistic process
1:03:30 What’s nextShout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!#hiphop #rap #la #interview #music #pow #thetruthhurts #podcast #yungmorpheus #dancing