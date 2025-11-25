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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
YUNGMORPHEUS
0:00
-1:05:50

YUNGMORPHEUS

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YUNGMORPHEUS tells his story of growing up in Miami, moving to Boston for college and later New York to hone his craft. He recounts his days in breaking battles, highlighting Jadakiss, Common and Sean Price as some of the best dancing rappers. He, Jeff, and Free get into deep conversations about The Matrix, AI art, the nature of parasocial relationships, and much more.

00:00 Breaking

4:28 Unpopular Gym Truths

9:03 Musical influences

13:18 Growing up in Miami

16:28 College in Boston

20:18 Best dancing rappers

23:58 Moving to New York

35:29 YUNGMORPHEUS

40:29 AI Art

46:36 Next generation

53:10 Artistic process

1:03:30 What’s nextShout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!#hiphop #rap #la #interview #music #pow #thetruthhurts #podcast #yungmorpheus #dancing

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