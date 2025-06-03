ZeelooperZ joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA. He talks about growing up in Detroit, being drawn to painting, art and music, working with Danny Brown, Earl Sweatshirt, HiTech, Valee, Trash Talk and more.
00:00 Intro
00:46 Growing up in Detroit
1:34 The Bay and Detroit Connection
3:29 Upbringing
7:10 Painting & Art
8:09 Becoming a musician
13:07 Musical influences
15:53 Danny Brown
17:6 Money and Art
23:26 Finding his voice
25:46 Breakthrough moment
27:08 What he hasn’t been able to convey yet
28:30 Mushrooms
32:46 Taking art serious
34:05 Navigating the industry
35:57 Moving to LA
38:29 Sobriety
39:21 Earl Sweatshirt
43:52 HiTech
45:38 Valee
48:35 Trash Talk
50:58 Music recommendations
56:33 How he stays sane
59:05 Painting
1:01:27 Unpopular Truth
Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic, & Free.
Sponsored by Pro Club
Produced/edited by Will Hagle