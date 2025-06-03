POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
ZeelooperZ
0:00
-1:15:38

ZeelooperZ

POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

ZeelooperZ joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA. He talks about growing up in Detroit, being drawn to painting, art and music, working with Danny Brown, Earl Sweatshirt, HiTech, Valee, Trash Talk and more.

00:00 Intro

00:46 Growing up in Detroit

1:34 The Bay and Detroit Connection

3:29 Upbringing

7:10 Painting & Art

8:09 Becoming a musician

13:07 Musical influences

15:53 Danny Brown

17:6 Money and Art

23:26 Finding his voice

25:46 Breakthrough moment

27:08 What he hasn’t been able to convey yet

28:30 Mushrooms

32:46 Taking art serious

34:05 Navigating the industry

35:57 Moving to LA

38:29 Sobriety

39:21 Earl Sweatshirt

43:52 HiTech

45:38 Valee

48:35 Trash Talk

50:58 Music recommendations

56:33 How he stays sane

59:05 Painting

1:01:27 Unpopular Truth

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic, & Free.

Sponsored by Pro Club

Produced/edited by Will Hagle

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture