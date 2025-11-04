Zoe Osama joins Jeff Weiss and Free at Gold Diggers to talk about growing up in Los Angeles, with family and musical influence from Baton Rouge, the Bay Area and beyond. He breaks down the behind-the-scenes stories of making "Underrated" with MoneySign Suede, Snoop & E-40, and discusses why West Coast artists don't always get their flowers. He also calls out self-snitching rappers, fake podcasts, and the exploitation of culture for clicks.
Plus, Jeff explains why he hates Drake.
00:00 Intro
1:00 State of LA music
3:10 Real Friends
6:20 First Music Memories
7:15 Growing up in South Central
8:00 Suga Free
10:12 Motivational Speaker
10:54 School
11:53 Louisiana Roots
14:00 Streets
15:45 Juvenile Hall
23:30 MoneySign Suede
26:15 Snoop & E-40
28:23 Legacy & Integrity
30:44 Unpopular Truth
33:20 Drake
37:01 Self-Snitching
41:30 LA vs. The Valley
44:00 The Booty Clap Room
45:50 Favorite Movies & Soundtracks
50:40 Jobs
52:39 Recording Underrated
54:00 Navigating the Industry
Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!