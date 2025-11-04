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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Zoe Osama
0:00
-1:17:03

Zoe Osama

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POW MAG

Zoe Osama joins Jeff Weiss and Free at Gold Diggers to talk about growing up in Los Angeles, with family and musical influence from Baton Rouge, the Bay Area and beyond. He breaks down the behind-the-scenes stories of making "Underrated" with MoneySign Suede, Snoop & E-40, and discusses why West Coast artists don't always get their flowers. He also calls out self-snitching rappers, fake podcasts, and the exploitation of culture for clicks.

Plus, Jeff explains why he hates Drake.

00:00 Intro

1:00 State of LA music

3:10 Real Friends

6:20 First Music Memories

7:15 Growing up in South Central

8:00 Suga Free

10:12 Motivational Speaker

10:54 School

11:53 Louisiana Roots

14:00 Streets 

15:45 Juvenile Hall

23:30 MoneySign Suede

26:15 Snoop & E-40

28:23 Legacy & Integrity 

30:44 Unpopular Truth

33:20 Drake

37:01 Self-Snitching

41:30 LA vs. The Valley

44:00 The Booty Clap Room

45:50 Favorite Movies & Soundtracks

50:40 Jobs

52:39 Recording Underrated

54:00 Navigating the Industry

Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!

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