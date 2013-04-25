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26 Lead Singer Syndrome (w/ Taurus Scott, Open Mike Eagle)
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26 Lead Singer Syndrome (w/ Taurus Scott, Open Mike Eagle)

Hellfyre Club artist Taurus Scott &amp; rapper Op…
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Hellfyre Club artist Taurus Scott & rapper Open Mike Eagle join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about lead singer syndrome. They talk about rappers who live on their own time, how fame effects a rapper’s ego, and why conscious rappers sometimes have the worst case of lead singer syndrome. Plus, Taurus tells us about his time working with G-Unit, Open Mike Eagle shares lead singer syndrome stories from touring, and Nocando tells us about a rapper who had a meltdown while on tour in New Mexico.

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