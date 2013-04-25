Hellfyre Club artist Taurus Scott & rapper Open Mike Eagle join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about lead singer syndrome. They talk about rappers who live on their own time, how fame effects a rapper’s ego, and why conscious rappers sometimes have the worst case of lead singer syndrome. Plus, Taurus tells us about his time working with G-Unit, Open Mike Eagle shares lead singer syndrome stories from touring, and Nocando tells us about a rapper who had a meltdown while on tour in New Mexico.
26 Lead Singer Syndrome (w/ Taurus Scott, Open Mike Eagle)
Hellfyre Club artist Taurus Scott & rapper Op…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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