27 Psychedelic Rap (w/Alexander Spit)

West Coast rapper/producer Alexander Spit joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to discuss Psychedelic Rap. They’ll get into the roots of Psychedelic music, what is considered Psychedelic Rap, and which rappers were influenced through the use of Psychedelics. Plus, the guys talk about the first time they got high, burning out on Psychedelics, and bad smelling hippies.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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