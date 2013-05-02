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27 Psychedelic Rap (w/Alexander Spit)
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27 Psychedelic Rap (w/Alexander Spit)

West Coast rapper/producer Alexander Spit joins M…
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West Coast rapper/producer Alexander Spit joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to discuss Psychedelic Rap. They’ll get into the roots of Psychedelic music, what is considered Psychedelic Rap, and which rappers were influenced through the use of Psychedelics. Plus, the guys talk about the first time they got high, burning out on Psychedelics, and bad smelling hippies.

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