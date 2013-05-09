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Shots Fired Podcast
28 No Blacks, No Jews, No Asians (w/Oliver Wang, Open Mike Eagle)
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28 No Blacks, No Jews, No Asians (w/Oliver Wang, Open Mike Eagle)

Music writer/scholar/DJ Oliver Wang of soul-sides…
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Music writer/scholar/DJ Oliver Wang of soul-sides.com & 3rd member of Shots Fired Open Mike Eagle join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to discuss recent controversies in the Hip-Hop community. They talk about Open Mike Eagle being removed from a Hollywood Bar show the day before the performance due to their “no rap” policy, Dr. Boyce Watkins calling Tyler the Creator’s Mountain Dew commercial racist, Lil Wayne receiving backlash from his Emmett Till lyric, Rick Ross losing his Reebok sponsorship over his date rape lyric, and Scarface claiming that record executives are brainwashing a generation of Hip-Hop fans in a conspiracy against black people in Hip-Hop.

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