Music writer/scholar/DJ Oliver Wang of soul-sides.com & 3rd member of Shots Fired Open Mike Eagle join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to discuss recent controversies in the Hip-Hop community. They talk about Open Mike Eagle being removed from a Hollywood Bar show the day before the performance due to their “no rap” policy, Dr. Boyce Watkins calling Tyler the Creator’s Mountain Dew commercial racist, Lil Wayne receiving backlash from his Emmett Till lyric, Rick Ross losing his Reebok sponsorship over his date rape lyric, and Scarface claiming that record executives are brainwashing a generation of Hip-Hop fans in a conspiracy against black people in Hip-Hop.
28 No Blacks, No Jews, No Asians (w/Oliver Wang, Open Mike Eagle)
Music writer/scholar/DJ Oliver Wang of soul-sides…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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