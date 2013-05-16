29 Nothing But Net (w/ Wax)

Rapper, producer, and all around internet entity Wax joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about having a number one hit in Europe with his song “Rosana,” the phenomenon of being big in another country, and the truth behind making something go viral. Be sure to get a copy of Jeff’s new book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap's Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com/, and fire shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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