31 All Hail The Queen (w/Snow tha Product, Rebecca Haithcoat)

Rapper Snow tha Product & MySpace writer Rebecca Haithcoat join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to discuss female rappers and misogyny in Hip-Hop. They talk about the use of the word “bitch” in Hip-Hop, the difficulty of having to be careful of what to say as a woman, the sexualization of women in Hip-Hop, and female rappers having to deal with being looked down upon by male rappers. Be sure to get a copy of Jeff’s new book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com/, and fire shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230! If you’re listening to this on the day it drops come to a live taping of Shots Fired, Thursday, May 30 at Lot 1 in Echo Park. 8 p.m. 1533 W. Sunset Blvd. Featuring guests Evan McGarvey, co-author of 2Pac Vs. Biggie: Rap’s Greatest Battle, and 2Pac’s mentor and first manager, Leila Steinberg.