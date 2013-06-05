2Pac’s mentor and first manager Leila Steinberg & 2Pac Vs. Biggie: Rap’s Greatest Battle co-author Evan McGarvey join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss for a LIVE episode from Lot 1 in Echo Park. Jeff explains why 2Pac can wear leather, Evan describes Biggie’s rhyme pattern and style, Leila tells us how meeting 2Pac ultimately changed her life, Nocando shares how both Biggie & 2Pac have influenced him, and everyone discusses the impact that both legendary artists have had on their lives.
32 Live From Lot 1-- 2Pac Vs. Biggie (w/Evan McGarvey, Leila Steinberg)
2Pac’s mentor and first manager Leila Steinberg &…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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