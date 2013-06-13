33 Korean Jesus: Dumbfoundead

Korean rapper, entertainer, and man behind Knocksteady, Dumbfoundead joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about coming up through the battle rap scene, how Project Blowed taught him to not be shy while on the mic, finding out that he has a huge Nepalese fanbase, being compared to white rappers, and never straying away from his Asian roots. Plus, the guys go through some of the most amazing/ridiculous things Kanye West said in his recent New York Times interview. Be sure to get a copy of Jeff’s new book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com/, and fire shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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