34 The Skeemix: DJ Skee

The following is a Shots Fired presentation. TV host, radio personality, and entrepreneur DJ Skee joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about how he went from making mixtapes at 15 to working full-time at Loud Records at 16, why producing Game’s infamous “300 Bars” is one of his favorite accomplishments, the current state of DJing, running Skee.TV, which broadcasts worldwide along with being shown in various restaurants, gas stations, & airports, and creating Skee 24/7, a live streaming internet radio. Plus, the guys share their thoughts on “Yeezus.” Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and fire shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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