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Shots Fired Podcast
35 Manufactured Hip-Hop Day
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35 Manufactured Hip-Hop Day

On this week’s episode of Shots Fired, Jeff Weiss…
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On this week’s episode of Shots Fired, Jeff Weiss & MC Nocando discuss Mac Miller’s “Watching Movies with the Sound Off,” J Cole’s “Born Sinner,” and of course Kanye’s “Yeezus.” Plus, they answer your questions regarding LA radio, 2Pac, and Hip-Hop artists defending their art. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!

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