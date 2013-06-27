35 Manufactured Hip-Hop Day

On this week’s episode of Shots Fired, Jeff Weiss & MC Nocando discuss Mac Miller’s “Watching Movies with the Sound Off,” J Cole’s “Born Sinner,” and of course Kanye’s “Yeezus.” Plus, they answer your questions regarding LA radio, 2Pac, and Hip-Hop artists defending their art. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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