36 AnnieRu'OTAy: Tee FLii

South Central LA based singer/producer/rapper/dancer Tee FLii joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to bring positive energy to Shots Fired! He talks about growing up two blocks from Nocando, krumping with his uncle at age 12, why he believes Michael Jackson is the best, what it means to get a co-sign from DJ Quik, and collaborating with DJ Mustard on his latest mixtape “Fireworks.” Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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