38 Hoodies Up! (w/ Dessa, Open Mike Eagle)

Jeff, Nocando, and Open Mike Eagle welcome Dessa of the Minneapolis indie hip-hop collective Doomtree on this week’s Shots Fired! They discuss how Dessa got involved with the Doomtree collective, the different kinds of literature she’s written, and all share their thoughts on the George Zimmerman verdict. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Open Mike Eagle’s latest EP “Sir Rockabye” at http://openmikeeagle.bandcamp.com, Dessa’s new album “Parts of Speech” at http://www.doomtree.net/dessa/, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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