39 Unexpected Influences (w/ Zeroh, Milo)

LA based rapper Zeroh & Hellfyre Club rapper Milo join Jeff Weiss & MC Nocando to talk about their unexpected influences such as Ludacris, Nas, and B-Legit. They also talk about R. Kelly, Beats by Dre, skinny jeans, and art rap. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” & Milo’s latest EP “Calvacade” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Zeroh’s latest EP “Bred” at http://horez.bandcamp.com/, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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