41 Stones Throw: Peanut Butter Wolf

Head of Stones Throw Records and well known DJ/producer, Peanut Butter Wolf joins Jeff & Nocando to explain how he would describe Stones Throw to people on a plane, talk about discovering Madlib, the Stones Throw philosophy, living with Madlib & DOOM for a time, and how he ended up meeting J Dilla. Plus, Jeff & Nocando share their thoughts on social media, discuss the current state of Nocando’s weekly Sunday hip-hop party Daylight, and respond to some of your shots. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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