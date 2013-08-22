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Shots Fired Podcast
43 The Return of BEeFF
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43 The Return of BEeFF

BEeFF (Bertran, Evan and every fucking female) re…
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BEeFF (Bertran, Evan and every fucking female) returns to talk about Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse, some of the many responses, and whether it will have a positive impact on Hip-Hop. They also discuss Earl Sweatshirt’s new album “Doris,” what makes a hit record, and A$AP Ferg. Plus, Jeff talks about speaking at a high school Career Day and Nocando tells us about his time on the Low End Theory Europe tour. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!

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