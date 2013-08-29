Jeff, Nocando, and Open Mike Eagle welcome Stones Throw rapper Homeboy Sandman on this week’s episode of Shots Fired! They discuss Kanye West’s “Kris” interview, Martin Luther King Jr. being compared to Macklemore, Miley Cyrus acting a fool, and various music based websites. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Open Mike Eagle’s latest EP “Sir Rockabye” at http://openmikeeagle.bandcamp.com, Homeboy Sandman’s latest album “All That I Hold Dear” at http://www.stonesthrow.com/store, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
44 White People Gone Wild (w/ Homeboy Sandman, Open Mike Eagle)
Jeff, Nocando, and Open Mike Eagle welcome Stones…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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