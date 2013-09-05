45 Adopt A Puffin (w/ Nobody, Busdriver)

Jeff & Nocando welcome Low End Theory DJ/Producer Nobody and returning guest Busdriver on today’s episode of Shots Fired! They’ll talk about bear meat, adopting puffins, Lil Wayne’s new mixtape, Juicy J’s writing process, incidental rappers, street DVDs, and Lil B’s Bitch Mob. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Nobody’s latest album “Vivid Green,” and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230! Look out for the Hellfyre Club compilation album “Dorner Vs. Tookie” in October!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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