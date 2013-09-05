POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
45 Adopt A Puffin (w/ Nobody, Busdriver)
0:00
-1:17:53

45 Adopt A Puffin (w/ Nobody, Busdriver)

Jeff &amp; Nocando welcome Low End Theory DJ/Prod…
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

Jeff & Nocando welcome Low End Theory DJ/Producer Nobody and returning guest Busdriver on today’s episode of Shots Fired! They’ll talk about bear meat, adopting puffins, Lil Wayne’s new mixtape, Juicy J’s writing process, incidental rappers, street DVDs, and Lil B’s Bitch Mob. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Nobody’s latest album “Vivid Green,” and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230! Look out for the Hellfyre Club compilation album “Dorner Vs. Tookie” in October!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture