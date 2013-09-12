Jeff & Nocando are joined by rappers Pistol McFly & Snubnose Frankenstein on this week’s episode of Shots Fired! They talk about RiFF RaFF’s LA Weekly cover story, Gucci Mane’s Twitter rant, Atlanta rappers, train life, 2 Chainz’s new album “ B.O.A.T.S II My Time,” Eminem’s latest Beastie Boys inspired video, and The Weeknd. Plus, we find out what is everyone’s most played iTunes track. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Snubnose Frankenstein’s latest album at http://snubnosefrank.bandcamp.com, Pistol McFly’s latest album at http://mars2.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230! Trap Lord in stores now!
46 Guns and Monsters (w/ Pistol McFly, Snubnose Frankenstein)
Jeff & Nocando are joined by rappers Pistol M…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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