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Shots Fired Podcast
49 Detroit (w/ Black Milk, Quelle Chris, Denmark Vessey)
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49 Detroit (w/ Black Milk, Quelle Chris, Denmark Vessey)

Detroit MC/producer Black Milk &amp; Motown’s Que…
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Detroit MC/producer Black Milk & Motown’s Quelle Chris & Denmark Vessey join Jeff & Nocando to talk about Detroit music on this week’s Shots Fired! They discuss early Motown, Detroit techno, the Hip Hop Shop, and rappers from Esham to Danny Brown. Plus, they talk about Steve Albini’s “The Problem with Music." Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Black Milk's new album “No Poison In Paradise” at http://blackmilk.biz/, Quelle Chris’ latest album at http://quellechris.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!

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