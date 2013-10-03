Detroit MC/producer Black Milk & Motown’s Quelle Chris & Denmark Vessey join Jeff & Nocando to talk about Detroit music on this week’s Shots Fired! They discuss early Motown, Detroit techno, the Hip Hop Shop, and rappers from Esham to Danny Brown. Plus, they talk about Steve Albini’s “The Problem with Music." Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Black Milk's new album “No Poison In Paradise” at http://blackmilk.biz/, Quelle Chris’ latest album at http://quellechris.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
49 Detroit (w/ Black Milk, Quelle Chris, Denmark Vessey)
Detroit MC/producer Black Milk & Motown’s Que…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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