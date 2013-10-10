50 Jenkem (w/ Eric Andre, Open Mike Eagle)

Jeff, Nocando, and Open Mike Eagle welcome The Eric Andre Show’s own Eric Andre to talk about Bootsy Collins’ son Dru Down, Steve-O disrespecting O.D.B. at a Wu-Tang concert, what Da Brat has been up to, the many sightings of Skee-Lo, and Jenkem. Eric also tells us about interviewing Jay-Z & Beyonce on his show, what he thinks of Miley Cyrus, and why he recently got arrested. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Open Mike Eagle’s latest EP “Sir Rockabye” at http://openmikeeagle.bandcamp.com, and tune in to The Eric Andre Show on Thursdays at 12:30 am on Adult Swim!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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