51 LIVE from A3C Atlanta w/ Pharoahe Monch

After revisiting some classic Pharoahe Monch tracks, Jeff & Nocando interview Pharoahe in a special episode recorded LIVE from the Atlanta A3C Hip Hop festival. They discuss Organized Konfusion, East coast hip hop producer Paul C, the Rawkus era, Pharoahe's first retail job at a Macy's, getting served while mowing the lawn due to “Simon Says” sample issues, writing rhymes for Puffy, working with Nate Dogg, and being majorly influenced by Jazz musicians such as John Coltrane. Also, Jeff & Nocando talk about the Future & Drake beef, Eminem's "Rap God," and Kanye West's leather jogging pants. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff's book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” and Nocando's mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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