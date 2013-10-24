52 LIVE from A3C Atlanta 2 Ft. Do or Die

Jeff & Nocando had the pleasure to interview Chicago's own Do or Die (Belo Zero, N.A.R.D. & AK-47) in another special episode recorded LIVE from the Atlanta A3C Hip Hop festival. They discuss their early days selling records independently, getting signed to Rap-A-Lot, recording the first album on a farm outside of Houston, R. Kelly’s basketball skills, the story behind their break out hit “Po Pimp,” and their upcoming solo & group projects. Plus, Jeff & Nocando discuss the future of the podcast. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” and Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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