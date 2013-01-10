Alter Egos Ft. Blockhead & Open Mike Eagle

NY based producer Blockhead & rapper Open Mike Eagle join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about alter egos in a special episode taped from Jeff’s apartment. The guys discuss Rammellzee, Positive K’s female vocals on “I Got A Man,” Bushwick Bill’s “Chuckie,” Kool Keith as Dr. Octagon, Eminem’s evil alter ego Slim Shady, the super villain MF DOOM, Madlib’s high pitched rapping alter ego Quasimoto, and Blockhead’s Party Fun Action Committee. Plus, they talk about the more recent alter egos such as Serengeti’s Chicago Bears fan alter ego Kenny Davis, Flying Lotus as the cartoon rapper Captain Murphy, and Snoop Dogg’s Rastafarian awakening as Snoop Lion.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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