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And It Might Go Pop -- A History of Pop-Rap Crossovers (w/ Dr. Rosen Rosen)
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And It Might Go Pop -- A History of Pop-Rap Crossovers (w/ Dr. Rosen Rosen)

I thought I told you that we won’t stop. Andy Ros…
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I thought I told you that we won’t stop. Andy Rosen (Record Producer & 1/2 of the Totally Laime podcast) joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about the history of Pop Rap and crossovers. They’ll get into what makes something Pop, why certain rappers failed to maintain a stable career after having one crossover hit, and their thoughts on the modern era of Pop. Plus, the guys explain what ratchet is to Andy. Take that. Take that.

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