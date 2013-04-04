I thought I told you that we won’t stop. Andy Rosen (Record Producer & 1/2 of the Totally Laime podcast) joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about the history of Pop Rap and crossovers. They’ll get into what makes something Pop, why certain rappers failed to maintain a stable career after having one crossover hit, and their thoughts on the modern era of Pop. Plus, the guys explain what ratchet is to Andy. Take that. Take that.
And It Might Go Pop -- A History of Pop-Rap Crossovers (w/ Dr. Rosen Rosen)
I thought I told you that we won’t stop. Andy Ros…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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