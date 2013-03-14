POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
Back In The Day W/ Self Jupiter of Freestyle Fellowship & Fatlip of The Pharcyde
0:00
-1:15:16

Back In The Day W/ Self Jupiter of Freestyle Fellowship & Fatlip of The Pharcyde

Self Jupiter of Freestyle Fellowship &amp; Fatlip…
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

Self Jupiter of Freestyle Fellowship & Fatlip of The Pharcyde join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about their lives, their music, and what they’re doing now. Self Jupiter and Fatlip discuss early beginnings, the Good Life Cafe, and play some classic/current tracks. Plus, they talk about Drake’s trip to the strip club and MTV’s Hottest MC List.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture