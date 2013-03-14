Self Jupiter of Freestyle Fellowship & Fatlip of The Pharcyde join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about their lives, their music, and what they’re doing now. Self Jupiter and Fatlip discuss early beginnings, the Good Life Cafe, and play some classic/current tracks. Plus, they talk about Drake’s trip to the strip club and MTV’s Hottest MC List.
Back In The Day W/ Self Jupiter of Freestyle Fellowship & Fatlip of The Pharcyde
Self Jupiter of Freestyle Fellowship & Fatlip…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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