Battle Rap Ft. Dizazter & Cadalack Ron

Battle rappers Dizaster & Cadalack Ron join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss today to talk about the art of battle rap. They discuss the origins of battle rapping, the transition between battling over beats to battling acapella, and how YouTube brought battle rapping to a world wide audience. Dizaster & Cadalack Ron also tell us about how they got into battle rapping, their most important moment in their battle rap careers, and their thoughts on ghostwriters.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes