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Shots Fired Podcast
Beef
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Beef

BEeff (Bertran, Evan and every fucking female) jo…
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BEeff (Bertran, Evan and every fucking female) join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about the great beefs in Hip-Hop history. They discuss the historic showdown between Kool Moe Dee and Busy Bee, KRS-One firing shots at The Juice Crew, Ice Cube annihilating N.W.A, Eazy-E & Dr. Dre’s West Coast feud, Canibus recruiting Mike Tyson for “Second Round K.O,” 2pac’s most insulting diss, Eminem taking down Benzino & The Source, 50 Cent ruining Ja Rule’s career, and Jay-Z’s “Takeover” versus Nas’ “Ether.” Plus, they talk about the real beef between Gucci Mane & Young Jeezy, the multimedia beef between 50 Cent & Rick Ross, and the light skinn'ded beef between Common & Drake.

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