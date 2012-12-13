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Shots Fired Podcast
Best of 2012
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Best of 2012

This week on Shots Fired, Jeff Weiss &amp; MC Noc…
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This week on Shots Fired, Jeff Weiss & MC Nocando wind down 2012 with their favorite songs of 2012. The duo talk about their choices for Epic Fail of the year, countdown their Top Ten Hip-Hop songs of 2012, and the best producers of the year. It will get turnt up.

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