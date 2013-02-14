Chicago Reader’s Tal Rosenberg and Chicago bred rapper Open Mike Eagle join MC Nocando and Jeff Weiss this week to discuss everything Chicago. The guys talk about the history of Chicago rap starting with rappers like Common & Twista all the way to Chief Keef & King Louie, how House & R&B music dominated Chicago radio, and why rappers rarely blow up in Chicago. Plus, Open Mike Eagle defines words from the Urban Dictionary and we learn how to do the percolator.
Chicago Ft. Open Mike Eagle and Chicago Reader Online Editor, Tal Rosenberg
Chicago Reader’s Tal Rosenberg and Chicago bred r…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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